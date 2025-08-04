'Bad brain trauma': Cincinnati violence victim Holly gets GiveSendGo campaign; Vivek Ramaswamy donates $5000

Holly, the woman attacked in Cincinnati during the jazz festival, has seen a GiveSendGo campaign in her name witness extreme success. Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican who will run for Ohio Governor, donated $5000 to Holly's cause. (GiveSendGo.com)

Videos of a mob beating a woman (later identified as Holly) and another man went viral on social media, garnering attention, eventually leading to Republican Vivek Ramaswamy speaking to her, as he confirmed on X. The Ohio gubernatorial candidate has also donated $5,000 to Holly's cause, and as per her GiveSendGo page, is the joint highest donor along with political commentator and YouTuber, Benny Johnson.

Cincinnati violence victim's GiveSendGo campaign details

The GiveSendGo campaign page for Holly says that the aim is to help her recover from the attack. The proceeds will be used for her legal and medical expenses, and also to provide security and some help during her loss of work due to the attack.

The page mentions Holly saying “I never want any mother or daughter to have to endure this again. I will fight to ensure justice. So help me God.”

As per the GiveSendGo page, Holly is a single, working-class mother who was ‘brutally beaten unconscious by a violent mob of thugs in downtown Cincinnati.’ Reportedly, she now suffers severe concussion and hemorrhaging. She cannot work now due to her injuries, and has to put up at an undisclosed secure location due to threats to her life, the page details. On top of that, she has mounting legal and medical bills.

“Every American should be able to walk the streets of their hometowns safely. In Holly’s case no police were present and no ambulance arrived to help. She had to get to the hospital on her own,” the page adds.

It notes that Holly is now suffering from serious injuries and trauma, and though she is tough, she should not have to face this alone.

“Your donation will help cover Holly’s medical bills, lost wages and legal fees as she works to heal and ensure that this never happens again,” the GiveSendGo campaign page adds, further stating, “Let’s show Holly that she’s not forgotten—and that she’s not alone. Let’s show the world that Americans stand together 🇺🇸.”

Notably, the campaign page set out to raise $25,000 but has already raised $185,200. The campaign was created by Benny Johnson, who also shared a post on X, saying “Holly’s GiveSendGo is now the #1 trending campaign on the entire site. This happened because of you. Thank you to everyone who’s donated, shared, and stood with Holly. When Americans stand united, nothing can stop us.”

Holly suffering from 'bad brain trauma'

Johnson also shared what he said was Holly's first message on camera since the attack.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for all of the love and support. It's definitely what's keeping me going. And you have just brought back faith in humanity. It's been very, very hard, and I'm still recovering. I still have a very bad brain trauma. God bless you all. Thank you.,” she said in the video.

Four arrests have already been made in the case, and six people have been charged in the matter.