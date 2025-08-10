Baltimore mass shooting leaves six injured, including child, juvenile; hunt on for suspect

A mass shooting took place in Baltimore on Saturday, leaving six injured, including a child and a juvenile. Currently, law enforcement officials are scouring the area. (X/@BaltimorePolice)

Authorities reported the incident went down at 5101 Queensberry Avenue, as per Channel2Now.

Baltimore mass shooting details

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed the shooting, saying “BPD is scene of a mass shooting at the intersection of Spaulding & Queensbury Avenues. Multiple streets in the area are closed to the public. Please avoid the area. More information to follow as it becomes available.”

Victims were shifted to the local hospital after emergency responders provided immediate medical assistance at the scene.

Currently, law enforcement officials are scouring the area, checking medical facilities as well, for potential walk-in victims who might have sought treatment on their own.

Channel2Now reported that authorities are yet to release the identities of the victims.

Detectives are also canvassing the area nearby, looking for witnesses, collecting evidence, and going through surveillance footage to figure out the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Authorities have also urged anyone with information pertaining to the shooting to contact Baltimore police. Investigations are currently underway.

Gun violence in Baltimore

On August 1 this year, a statement from Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott noted that there have been ‘historic reductions in violent crime through July of 2025’.

He noted there has been a 24.3 percent decrease in homicides and a 18.3 percent decline in nonfatal shootings. Up until August 1, 2025, Baltimore had 84 homicides- the fewest in over 50 years.

“The decreases we are seeing as a city are not a coincidence. They are the result of so many partners working together to advance our shared vision for a better, safer Baltimore- both today and for the generations to come,” Mayor Scott said, adding, “From the brave men and women of BPD, to our team at MONSE, to our partners in the Governor's Office, the State Attorney's Office, U.S. Attorney's Office, and the Office of the Attorney General, to organizations working on the ground to prevent violence in our communities, and- most importantly- to residents standing up to violence in their neighborhoods, Baltimore is saying enough is enough. While we continue to see meaningful progress, we know that as long as we continue to lose neighbors to violence, we have to double down, and deepen the work that is driving these historic reductions.”