 Barron is 'little Melania', mother is shielding him in 'tight bubble' amidst media scrutiny around Trump's trial - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Barron is 'little Melania', mother is shielding him in 'tight bubble' amidst media scrutiny around Trump's trial

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Melania Trump is shielding son Barron in the luxe haven of Mar-a-Lago amidst Trump's hush money trial scrutiny.

Former US First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly shielding her son Barron from the chaos surrounding Donald Trump, according to a report by The Mirror.

Former US President Donald Trump (R) stands with his wife Melania Trump (2L) their son Barron Trump (C) and father-in-law Viktor Knavs in Palm Beach, Florida.(AFP)
Former US President Donald Trump (R) stands with his wife Melania Trump (2L) their son Barron Trump (C) and father-in-law Viktor Knavs in Palm Beach, Florida.(AFP)

Residing in the luxe haven of Mar-a-Lago, Melania and her towering 6ft 7in son are staying clear of trouble amid Donald Trump's legal battles. An insider told the news outlet that Melania keeps busy with beach strolls and spa treatments while Barron. As Junior Trump nears graduation from Oxbridge Academy he remains in a ‘tight bubble’ formed by his mother and rarely steps out.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Barron is like a ‘little Melania’

"He's so regal," an insider told the Mail Online, describing the youngest Trump, adding, "He's a little Melania." Despite Melania's efforts, her protective barrier is reportedly weakening even though she is trying hard to shield Barron from Trump's apparent indiscretions.

Reports suggest, Melania perceives the trial as Donald's predicament rather than hers to address. Yet she is keeping a close eye on the press updates, including Trump's discontent about possibly missing Barron's graduation due to court duties.

Former top aide Stephanie Grisham told The Mirror, Melania's disapproval when Trump discussed Barron in relation to his legal case. She often uses a tactic of withholding her presence to express her disapproval and "wasn't happy" when Donald Trump discussed their son Barron in relation to his legal case.

Even during their time in the White House, Melania rarely allowed Barron to attend official events, preferring him to travel separately from his father in the presidential motorcade and on Air Force One.

Melania wants Barron to be treated equally with President's older children

Melania has fiercely protected Barron, ensuring he's treated equally with the President's older children, renegotiating her prenup post-2016 election for Barron's benefit. Despite the Florida GOP confirming Barron as an at-large delegate for the Republican National Convention, Melania declined the role on his behalf due to prior commitments.

While Melania avoids her husband's New York trial, she keeps a watchful eye on developments, maintaining clear public boundaries between her husband's political career and her personal family life. Witnesses shed light on their dynamic, highlighting a relationship of mutual respect and Melania's influential role.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / US News / Barron is 'little Melania', mother is shielding him in 'tight bubble' amidst media scrutiny around Trump's trial

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On