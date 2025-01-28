Barron Trump will become the next POTUS? Donald Trump supporters hail ‘Barron for President in 2044’

Social media users widely praised Barron Trump for maintaining his composure during Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. They proclaimed their faith that Barron could one day become President of the United States. Barron Trump gestures as he is recognized during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States.(AFP)

Barron has primarily been kept out of the public eye, but his rare appearance at the inauguration left a lasting impression online.

Notably, just after Donald Trump was sworn in as President, Barron approached Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, shaking their hands and wishing them a “good day,” and social media is drooling over it.

Barron Trump’s gesture did not go unnoticed

“Barron Trump just shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it,” one user posted, to which one replied in the thread, “Guaranteed.”

“Barron for President in 2044? Why the Trump dynasty may be looking to its youngest son,” another post read.

Badges reading “Barron Trump President 2044” are now available for purchase on eBay. The year 2044 was chosen as the earliest election year, Barron would be eligible to run for President, as he would turn 35 in 2042.

Donald Trump has also acknowledged and noted how Barron understood how to appeal to younger audiences and help him out during the presidential campaign. “He said, ‘Dad, you’ve got to go out, do Joe Rogan, do these guys. And we did. Joe Rogan was great. They were all great, right?” Trump shared during a speech.

Melania Trump also told Fox News, “He’s very vocal… he brought in so many young people.”

Reports suggest the 18-year-old plans to reestablish his luxury real estate company. Before Donald Trump won the election the business entity operating as Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. terminated its registration in November 2024. Partner Cameron Roxburgh confirmed to reporters about his team's ongoing work to organize a possible restart.