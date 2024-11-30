Barron Trump's hidden talent revealed in viral clip; Netizens predict he's ‘going to be the best…’

Barron Trump's father Donald Trump's name and fame has always kept him in the limelight despite his preference to stay away from it. A resurfaced clip of young Barron Trump speaking with his mom, Melania Trump, and expressing his birthday wish before turning 3 has gone viral on social media,(AP)

A resurfaced clip of young Barron speaking with his mom, Melania Trump, and expressing his birthday wish before turning 3 has gone viral on social media, with some X users hailing the future First Lady as an “amazing mom” and others saying that “they raised him right.”

At the 2009 charity event, a camera followed Melania and Barron, who was dressed nicely and was seen playfully moving around. The event was hosted by Trump's wife to raise funds to assist kids battling cancer.

The nearly two-minute video on X shows Barron, dressed in a fitted tan suit with white scarf wound precisely around his neck, being tenderly held by Melania during a 2009 charity function.

When a reporter asks the youngest Trump about his favorite toys in the video, Barron replies, “I like to play drums.”

Melania then cradles her lone kid in her arms and asks, “You want to have drums?”

She then quickly inquired little Trump, “What will you have for your birthday?”

“I want like – on the television drums,” he told his mother, gesturing off into the distance.

“Like on television? The big ones?” Melania asked, then telling reporters that her son enjoys playing the drums and that he might receive a set of “big drums” as a gift.

Also Read: Barron Trump speaks three languages, but does he converse in Slovenian? His viral resurfaced video gives the answer

Netizens shower love on Melania and Barron

Meanwhile, some more X users expressed their love for Melania and Barron.

“I love how he speaks with his mother's accent because it shows they have spent a lot of time together,” one wrote.

“That kid is going to be the best president we've ever had. Even better than his dad. We all know it,” a second user wrote.

“Melania is an amazing Mother too --- so grateful she's our First Lady,” a third person chimed in.

Trump opens up about Barron's IQ amidst his son's rising popularity

The video comes amidst a growing obsession among social media users with the young bachelor.

Despite successfully avoiding the spotlight for the majority of his life, the 18-year-old student at New York University has become an internet phenomenon.

A number of videos of a younger Barron have been making the rounds on social media.

Trump claimed to the crowd at a campaign rally in October that Barron is intelligent, stating, “This kid's a genius, I'm telling ya, he's a wise guy, smart one.” Appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast, Trump disclosed that Barron had an IQ of 170.