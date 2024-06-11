 Biden brutally mocked after he appears to stare at Kirk Franklin like ‘zombie’ during White House Juneteenth concert - Hindustan Times
Biden brutally mocked after he appears to stare at Kirk Franklin like ‘zombie’ during White House Juneteenth concert

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 11, 2024 04:29 PM IST

After being questioned for his mental and physical capabilities during his France visit, Joe Biden has again become a target for his latest public appearance.

After being questioned for his mental and physical capabilities during his recent visit to France with First Lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden has again become a target for his latest public appearance.

Biden fixed his gaze on the stage as gospel singer Kirk Franklin gave a thrilling performance with his song "Love Theory" in front of various dignitaries on the White House's South Lawn.
Biden fixed his gaze on the stage as gospel singer Kirk Franklin gave a thrilling performance with his song "Love Theory" in front of various dignitaries on the White House's South Lawn.(X)

The 81-year-old POTUS was chastised for standing motionless for over a minute, while other attendees, including Vice President Kamala Harris, had a great time during a raucous Juneteenth musical performance at the White House.

Biden fixed his gaze on the stage as gospel singer Kirk Franklin gave a thrilling performance with his song "Love Theory" in front of various dignitaries on the White House's South Lawn, all of whom were singing and dancing while Biden stood still.

Sharing a video on X, formerly Twitter, Libs of TikTok wrote: “Biden looking lost, staring into space like a zombie.”

"He is truly ill," wrote Dom Lucre.

"Everyone can move except the thing they call Joe Biden. Is he alive or did they send in a robot? This is not normal," a third user reacted.

A fourth chimed in, “First - Biden must have been scared to death of Kirk Franklin and probably doesn’t know what Gospel music is. Second - Why doesn’t Symone Sanders know the words to this song? Third - wth is wrong with Billy Porter?”

“You only see this type of stuff during campaign season! Democrats love pandering for the Black vote,” he added.

Meanwhile, Republicans too slammed Biden over his Juneteenth celebration appearance as the Trump campaign’s war room wrote, “Lights are on but no one’s home.”

Steven Cheung, Trump campaign adviser, quipped that the Commander-in-Chief appeared to be under the effects of marijuana during the event.

“BIDEN: These edibles ain't s—-. *15 minutes later*,” Cheung wrote, while reacting to the video.

“Who said Biden's got no rhythm?” Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) made a jest on social media, complaining that “while America was being invaded, Biden did… whatever he's doing in this video.”

Also Read: Donald Trump makes wild claim about rival Joe Biden: He's being controlled by ‘very evil forces’

Biden was joined by George Floyd's brother

Addressing the crowd at the event, Biden asserted that he was "proud" to have signed legislation declaring Juneteenth as a federal holiday for 2021. At his closing remarks, he said that he "has never seen" anything like this before at the White House.

Biden was also joined by Philonise Floyd, the late George Floyd's brother, at the event, which preceded next week's national holiday honoring the abolition of slavery.

Philonise Floyd was seen wrapping his arm around Biden and the duo also exchanged a fist bump shortly after.

