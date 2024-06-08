 Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin 'not going to stop at Ukraine' in joint presser with Macron - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin 'not going to stop at Ukraine' in joint presser with Macron

AFP | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Jun 08, 2024 09:53 PM IST

Biden on Saturday pledged Washington's support for Kyiv in its battle against the Russian invasion, warning that Vladimir Putin would "not stop" at Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday pledged Washington's support for Kyiv in its battle against the Russian invasion, warning that Vladimir Putin would "not stop" at Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron, France's president, left, gestures towards US President Joe Biden and at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Bloomberg)
Emmanuel Macron, France's president, left, gestures towards US President Joe Biden and at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Bloomberg)

"Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine," Biden said alongside French President Emmanuel Macron after talks in Paris.

"All of Europe will be threatened, we are not going to let that happen," Biden told journalists during his state visit to France.

"The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not, I say it again, walk away," he added.

Macron told Biden in front of reporters: "I thank you, Mr President, for being the president of the world's number one power but doing it with the loyalty of a partner who likes and respects the Europeans."

Both Biden and Macron on Friday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, pledging support for the Ukrainian cause.

The US president, 81, has been in France since Wednesday and took part in this week's commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that changed the course of World War II.

On Friday, Biden warned of the need to preserve American democracy and drew parallels between World War II and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden is set to face his Republican rival and predecessor Donald Trump later this year in presidential elections that commentators predict will subject US democracy to a severe test.

Trump has also signalled his lack of interest in international organisations including NATO.

"We have shown the world again the power of allies and what we can achieve when we stand together," said Biden.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin 'not going to stop at Ukraine' in joint presser with Macron
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On