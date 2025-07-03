Big Beautiful Bill House vote: Victoria Sparta to Keith Self, these Republicans voted against Trump's spending bill

The US House of Representatives carried out a procedural vote on President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill on Wednesday ahead of the key deadline of July 4 set by the President to get the bill passed. The latest procedural vote turned out to be a setback for the GOP House Reps backing Trump, as one more Congressman flipped, taking the total tally of votes against to four. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks to the press ahead of House vote on Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. (REUTERS)

The House GOP needs 217 votes to get the bill passed. In the latest test vote, 181 Republicans voted in favor, four voted against, and 35 did not vote. The four GOP House Reps. who voted against the bill were Andrew Clyd, Victoria Sparta, Keith Self and Brian Fitzpatrick.

The test vote on Wednesday came after reassurances by the Trump team to hold-out GOP lawmakers at a meeting attended in-person by the President. The assurances seemed to have worked with several of the hold-out lawmakers changing their stand on the bill. Moving on from the 7-hour deadlock at the House on Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson said they are now “in a good place.”

“Well, it’s been a long, productive day," Speaker Johnson said to the media minutes before pressing on with a vote on the bills' rules. "We’ve been talking with members from across the conference and making sure that everyone’s concerns are addressed, and their questions are answered, and it’s, it’s been a good day,” he added.

“We’re in a good place right now," Johnson continued. "This is the legislative process, this is exactly how I think the framers intended for it to work. We feel very good about where we are and we’re moving forward.”

The Big Beautiful Bill: Key Details

The bill, famously called 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' aims to deliver tax breaks and increased defense spending, paid for in part by potentially the biggest cuts in welfare and federal subsidy schemes. Earlier, the push to take up the bill on the part of the House Republicans faced significant backlash from within the GOP camp. It got approved only after JD Vance cast a tie-breaking vote.