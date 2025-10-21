Billy Cagle: All on Atlanta airport scare suspect's mental health struggles, charges, criminal history

Billy Cagle mental health: A potential tragedy was stopped at Atlanta’s airport on Monday, October 20, after a man allegedly threatened to open fire inside the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport terminal. Atlanta airport scare: Were mental health struggles behind Billy Cagle’s threats? What we know(X@dcopechatter)

The suspect, identified as Billy Joe Cagle, 49, from Cartersville, Georgia, was arrested before anyone was hurt, CBS News reported. Cagle posted a series of disturbing messages on social media, according to the investigators, saying he was on his way to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to “shoot it up.”

CBS News reported that it was Cagle’s own family who made the call that led to his arrest. They immediately alerted authorities after seeing the videos online, which helped them detain Cagle before he could reach the airport.

Also read: How many people participated in the No Kings protests? Here's what organizers say

Billy Cagle’s mental health struggles

Family and friends say Cagle is not the man being portrayed in headlines. They describe him as a father, a business owner, and someone who has been dealing with mental health struggles for years.

His brother, Scott Nelson, told CBS News the family had no choice but to step in. “I know he took some medication, and when he doesn't take it, he starts hallucinating,” Nelson said, adding that he has never hurt anybody and was shocked he went to the airport.

High school friend Nick Roberts said Cagle was the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back, per Atlanta News First.

“Billy loved his kids, talked about them all the time. He worked hard,” he said. “People go through things and people deal with them differently,” he explained, adding, “Unfortunately Billy may have made a bad decision.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called it a mental health crisis caught in time, as per the outlet.

Also read: What caused the AWS outage and has Amazon fully restored all services? Here’s what happened

Charges against Billy Cagle

According to Atlanta News First, Cagle was booked on multiple felony charges, including terroristic threats, attempted aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officers also said Cagle had a weapon with him at the time, which authorities claim the 49-year-old was allegedly trying to retrieve.

Police and public records show Cagle’s criminal history dates back two decades, including a marijuana conviction that made it illegal for him to own a gun, as per Savannah Now.

Cagle is being held at Clayton County Detention Facility and is expected in court on Tuesday.

FAQs

Who is Billy Cagle?

Billy Joe Cagle, 49, is a Cartersville resident arrested for allegedly threatening to attack Atlanta’s main airport.

What charges does Billy Cagle face?

He faces multiple felony charges, including terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What did his family say about him?

Family members said Cagle has long battled mental health issues and was not in his right state of mind.

Where is Billy Cagle now?

Cagle is being held at the Clayton County Detention Facility and is expected to appear in court soon.