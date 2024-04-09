Bluey house listing: The Heeler family home from ABC Kids show up for sale, fans left shocked

The iconic Heeler family home from ABC's beloved animated show Bluey is now up for sale. The latest episode of the hit children's show revealed that the Heelers will soon vacate their heritage home. The news has left fans confused about the future of the show. Iconic Heelers' family home from ABC's animated show, Bluey is now up for sale

Bluey's iconic Heelers' home listed for sale

The episode titled Ghost Basket, which aired Sunday on Disney+ started out as a seemingly wholesome episode but soon turned out to be devastating for Bluey fans when the camera zoomed out to reveal a “For Sale” sign.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Additionally, the animated house was also listed on an Australian real estate website, Domain, which describes it as “a quaint, animated family home nestled in an undisclosed Brisbane location, that could be in Red Hill or The Gap (we'll never tell), with mid-century design aesthetics offset by whimsical touches. The quintessential Queenslander, radiating heritage charm, complete with upwards of 100 hidden small long dogs to be found.”

The description, according to the website, further reveals that the Bluey house comprises three bedrooms and “4-ish” bathrooms and “boasts of work-from-home spaces, lovely period floorboards and mysterious hallways that don’t logically seem to join spaces together but always feel cohesive and purposeful."

Is there a Season 4 of Bluey?

Despite the news sending shockwaves across social media, creators confirmed that Bluey will return for a fourth season. However, viewers would have to wait for some time as the show is set to return after an extended break. The Heelers' house listing comes as a premise of the next episode set to release on April 14, in which the family will go for househunting.

Teasing the upcoming episode, The Sign, show's creators Ludo Studio said in a statement, “Bluey’s home is where our story begins and we’re excited to share next week if it’s where our story ends. The Heelers’ home is another character that we love and care about as much as The Heelers themselves. Like everyone’s family home, it’s a place we grow up wanting to leave and grow old wanting to get back to,” per The Australian.