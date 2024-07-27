Boar's Head recalls over 200,000 pounds of deli meats due to possible Listeria contamination

Over 200,000 pounds of Boar’s Head deli meats and liverwurst sold across the United States are being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall, citing concerns that the liverwurst products “may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.” CDC reported 34 Listeria contamination cases across 13 states in the US(AP)

Plus other deli meat products produced on the same line and day as the liverwurst are included in the recall.

Approximately 207,528 pounds of products are affected. The 3.5-pound ready-to-eat liverwurst loaves were produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf life. Labeled “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA” were shipped to retailers with sell-by dates ranging from July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024, printed on the packaging.

The other recalled deli meat products were produced on June 27, 2024:

9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, of “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with a sell-by date of AUG 10.

4-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, of “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with a sell-by date of AUG 10.

6-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, of “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with a sell-by date of AUG 10.

4-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, of “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with a sell-by date of AUG 10.

2.5-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, of “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with a sell-by date of AUG 10.

5.5-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, of “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with a sell-by date of AUG 15.

3-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, of “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with a sell-by date of AUG 10.

3-lb. packages, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, of “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with a sell-by date of AUG 10.

These products, distributed to retail delis nationwide, bear the establishment number “EST. 12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the labels.

The issue was identified when a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for L. monocytogenes. The sample was part of an outbreak investigation of L. monocytogenes infections, conducted in collaboration with the Baltimore City Health Department.

The FSIS is collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate the multi-state outbreak of L. monocytogenes infections associated with deli meats.

As of July 25, 2024, there have been 34 reported cases across 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths.

CDC reported states with Listeria-contaminated illnesses: