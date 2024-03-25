Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down at 2024 end, here's why

The upcoming Boeing management shakeup will witness many officials emptying their seats in 2024. CEO Dave Calhoun is reportedly resigning effective at the end of 2024. Additionally, board chairman Larry Kellner will leave after Boeing's annual meeting in May. Thirdly and lastly, the president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal, is resigning effective immediately. FILE PHOTO: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun speaks with reporters ahead of meeting with U.S. senators on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2024. REUTERS/Valerie Insinna/File Photo(REUTERS)

Boeing director Steve Mollenkopf will replace Kellner, whereas Boeing’s Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Pope will take over Deal's spot. These change-ups follow the rising scrutiny the aerospace giant has faced regarding the manufacturing shortcoming that prominently came to light after the Boeing Jan 5 incident.

Boeing Jan 5 incident explained

A commercial flight Boeing 737 Max 9 door plug blew out on January 5 as the plane was ascending. The fatally disastrous Alaska Airlines unravelling opened flight safety to new scrutiny. This isn't the first of the misfortunes of the Boeing 737 Max planes. They've previously been subject to software glitches and two plane crashes as well.

The January mishap happened 20 minutes after the flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, Canada, took off. Previous reports highlighted a loud, alarming sound signalling the door plug coming off suddenly with a hole in the plane's side. Startled passengers witnessed mobile phones and other equipment, including a pilot's headset, getting sucked out with the changing pressure. Oxygen masks were also released so they could breathe. Fortunately, no injuries came across as pilots facilitated an emergency landing in Portland shortly.

(This is a developing post. Come back for more updates.)