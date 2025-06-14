Bonnaroo festival 2025 cancelled due to extreme bad weather: ‘We are beyond gutted but…’

The 2025 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which kicked off in Manchester, Tennessee, on Thursday, has been cancelled due to severe weather. The attendees were issued an evacuation notice on Friday, June 13. Bonnaroo festival ends early due to bad weather conditions. (Representative Image: Unsplash )

A statement issued on Bonnaroo's official Instagram page stated that the updated forecast by the National Weather Service revealed unsustainable conditions for 2025 Bonnaroo’s on-site campers, amid heavy thunderstorms in the area.

Bonnaroo 2025: Why did the festival end early?

According to Bonnaroo's official statement, the weather department predicted "significant and steady precipitation," which could produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions over the weekend.

“We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo," it added.



They have also provided details regarding the refund of tickets.

Further, organisers have suggested that those campers whose sites are in decent shape can consider camping overnight to help in evacuating festivalgoers present in the roughest situations.

Urging the Bonnaroo community to remain patient, the message stated certain parts of Outeroo have become difficult to manage after water settled in multiple areas. The priority is to evacuate people from the affected areas.

The organisers added that they are “crushed” to make this decision as they put their "hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year".

2025 Bonnaroo: Refund

The Bonnaroo festival started on Thursday with performances from Luke Combs, Dom Dolla, Insane Clown Posse, and Rebecca Black.

The one-day admission tickets and parking for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, purchased from the Front Gate, will be refunded to the people. The 4-day admission ticket holders will get a 75% refund.

FAQs

1. Where is Bonnaroo 2025?

It was originally scheduled to take place in Manchester from June 12 to June 15.

2. How much are Bonnaroo tickets in 2025?

As per reports, fans purchased four-day general admission tickets for $480. The average ticket price ranged from $480 to $26,000.

3. Is the Bonnaroo festival worth it?

For years, the festival has been known for its impressive lineup, unique atmosphere, and well-organised setup.