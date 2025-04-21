Who is John Korir? Here's how much cash prize Boston Marathon 2025 winner received

The Boston Marathon, established in 1897, holds the title of the oldest annual marathon in the world. Renowned for its rich history and thrilling competition, it attracts runners and spectators from around the globe. As one of the most iconic and eagerly anticipated events in the sporting calendar, the Boston Marathon promises an exciting spectacle you won't want to miss. John Korir, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. AP/PTI(AP04_21_2025_000489A)(AP)

Who is John Korir?

Kenya's John Korir claimed victory at the 129th Boston Marathon on Monday, securing the title 13 years after his brother, Wesley, won the same race. Korir, who is also the reigning Chicago Marathon champion, surged ahead of the lead pack around the 20-mile mark and crossed the finish line with a time of 2:04:45, marking his second major marathon win, as reported by CNN.

The 2025 Boston Marathon features a total prize pool of $1,214,500, with both the men’s and women’s Open Division winners competing for a top prize of $150,000, as reported by Marca. Korir, having secured victory in the men’s race, is expected to take home the $150,000 prize, with additional payouts for top finishers through 10th place.

Korir's win marks the first time a set of brothers has won at the historical running event. Next to the position of the winner was Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu, who was just 19 seconds behind the 28-year-old was the first runner up at the Boston Marathon.

When will the Boston Marathon take place?

The Boston Marathon was scheduled for Monday, April 21, 2025, marking its 129th historical run. The 2025 event hosted around 30,000 runners, including notable figures like former NHL star Zdeno Chara, NASCAR icon Danica Patrick, and various celebrities from the entertainment industry.

The marathon’s course record, set in 2014 by Geoffrey Mutai with a time of 2:03:02, remained unbeaten. In the previous year, Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men's race with a time of 2:06:17, while Kenya's Hellen Obiri claimed victory in the women's race with a time of 2:22:37.