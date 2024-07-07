Boxing star Ryan Garcia slams brother Sean for losing fight, ‘Skipped rehab…’

Controversial boxer Ryan Garcia showed no mercy to his own brother for losing a fight. Following Sean Garcia's defeat to Amado Vargas, the 25-year-old criticised his younger brother on social media. “Skipped rehab for this s**t,” Ryan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. Ryan Garcia slammed his brother Sean for losing a boxing fight(Getty Images via AFP)

Ryan Garcia slams brother Sean for losing fight

The 23-year-old boxer was pitted against Vargas in the undercard at the Last Man Standing: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal on Saturday night. The latter was declared “winner by knockout” after landing a powerful left hook that prompted the referee to stop the fight.

Following his loss, Ryan openly criticised his brother, drawing heat from the latter's fans. As netizens called out “KingRy,” who was recently arrested for felony vandalism, he rebutted with, “It’s a damn joke you guys are weird Sean’s laughing as well Stop with everyone soft s**t Everyone is f**king charmin ultra nowadays.”

Ryan is known for being vocal about his contentious opinions on social media. In a habitual manner, he shared a series of tweets after his brother's bout. “Sean just kept getting hit with the uppercut and never countered fair play Amado congrats Although I knock out you and all your brothers pretty easy But congrats you guys won,” he wrote in one of the tweets.

The former lightweight champ was arrested last month for felony vandalism in lieu of $15,000 in damages. On June 8, Ryan was led away by cops in handcuffs at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills, per TMZ. Following his run-in with the law, his manager, Lupe Valencia, expressed concerns about his personal issues.

“Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden. The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges,” Valencia said.

“We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs. Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being,” his manager added, per USA Today.