Breaking down US President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness: 10 key points

The Biden administration recently achieved a significant milestone by forgiving student debt for 74,000 borrowers, providing a substantial $5 billion in relief. Here are ten crucial points to understand this impactful development: US President Joe Biden steps off of Air Force One upon arrival at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on January 19, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

Qualifying professions:

Teachers, nurses, firefighters, and those dedicated to a decade of public service are among the fortunate recipients of this debt forgiveness, as per the White House announcement.

President Biden's message:

President Joe Biden highlighted, "My Administration can deliver relief to these borrowers – and millions more – because of fixes we made to broken student loan programs."

Application process:

Eligible individuals can explore the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program for debt cancellation. This initiative forgives the remaining balance after making 120 qualifying monthly payments while working full-time for an eligible employer.

Income-driven repayment (IDR) plan:

The Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plan, which bases payments on income and family size, provides another avenue for debt cancellation. The Federal Student Aid website recommends using the Loan Simulator for planning.

Impact of government fixes:

Recent debt cancellation, driven by government fixes to PSLF and IDR plans, brought relief to 30,000 borrowers ($1.7 billion through IDR) and 43,000 borrowers ($3.2 billion through PSLF).

Education department's perspective:

The U.S. Under Secretary of Education, James Kvaal emphasized the administration's commitment to assisting borrowers who planned their lives around promised loan help.

Ongoing efforts:

Despite challenges, the Biden administration has cancelled a significant $136.6 billion of debt for over 3.7 million Americans, showcasing continued dedication to easing the student loan burden.

SAVE plan:

Alongside existing measures, the government is actively pursuing the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan as an alternative approach to student debt relief.

Current loan landscape:

The current federal student loan scenario in the U.S. involves over $1.6 trillion, impacting nearly 44 million Americans with an average balance of around $38,000.

Future prospects:

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona expressed commitment to approving loan forgiveness while advancing efforts for greater debt relief, emphasizing the new, affordable SAVE repayment plan.