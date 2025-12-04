Brianna Aguilera: Texas A&M student's family taps ex-Diddy victims' lawyer; alleges foul play

The death of a 19-year-old student from Texas A&M University, Brianna Aguilera, on the night of November 29 has taken a fresh turn, with the family alleging the possibility of foul play in Aguilera's death. Brianna Aguilera (L) and lawyer Tony Buzbee.(X/ @LoveIsback24 and Brianna Aguilera on Instagram)

While the Austin Police Department is investigating the incident as a death with no criminal circumstances, Brianna Aguilera's family isn't convinced with it. They believe Brianna Aguilera died in suspiciously, and to get to the bottom of it, they have hired prominent Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who formerly represented many of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' victims.

On Monday, Tony Buzbee's law firm, Buzbee Law Firm and Gamez Law Firm, said in a statement that they have been retained by the parents of Brianna Aguilera, who were identified as Manuel Aguilera and Stephanie Rodriguez. In the update, the firm said that the death was "unimaginable and very suspicious."

"Brianna’s parents firmly believe there is much more information that needs to be discovered," the statement read. "They feel certain this was not an accident. This was certainly not a suicide."

A press conference will be held on Friday, December 5, at 1 p.m. in Houston where the firm is expected to present their disputes to the initial police findings.

What Happened To Brianna Aguilera?

Brianna Aguilera was in Austin, Texas, to watch her university's football team, Texas A&M Aggies, play against the Texas Longhorns. She reportedly had a tailgate with her friends before the game before her death.

Police said that Brianna Aguilera was found unresponsive around 12:47 a.m. on Saturday inside an apartment building on 21 Rio Apartments near the University of Texas campus in Austin. Police pronounced her dead 10 minutes later.

As of now, the cause of death has not been revealed. Although police suspect that it is either a suicide or an accident.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the case, with witnesses currently being interviewed and evidence being looked at. Further details are expected later this week.