Brown University President reacts to uproar over emergency sirens, here's why they went off during tragic shooting

Brown University’s President Christina Paxson responded to the questions regarding handling of a tragic campus shooting that resulted in the deaths of two students last week. Brown University's Christina Paxson clarified that the emergency siren is not suitable for active shooter events, as it may create confusion and panic.(AFP)

During a press conference, Paxon was asked about the absence of the emergency siren during the shooting incident on December 13.

She explained that the system is not effective in situations of active shooting, as it could incite panic among students and potentially lead them to move towards the shooter within the building rather than away from him.

Brown University shooting: President defends notification methods amid siren controversy

Speaking to the reporters, the Brown University President stated that it is not a system they would utilize in the event of an active shooter. When a journalist highlighted that the university's website designates the siren as a warning for such situations, Paxson responded, “It depends on the circumstances.”

“In the case of an active shooter, activating that system could have caused people to rush into [the building, e.g., Barus and Holley]. So that is not a system we would ever use in the case of an active shooter.”

Paxson clarified that the sirens are intended for significant emergencies, prompting individuals to seek immediate shelter indoors, such as during an earthquake.

In the case of an active shooter incident occurring indoors, the sound could inadvertently lead individuals towards peril. Consequently, the university opted for text and email notifications, which were dispatched to approximately 20,000 people within minutes following the event. The initial email alert was sent at 4:22 PM, while the shooter discharged his first rounds at around 4:05 PM.

Controversy around sirens and cameras

The shooting resulted in the deaths of two students and left nine others injured. The university's safety protocols raised several concerns, as some individuals indicated that the President's statements contradicted information previously available on the university's website, leading to confusion and delays.

Additionally, the campus surveillance system and security footage failed to yield any valuable insights.

Despite the presence of over 800 cameras, investigators have verified that there is no usable footage capturing the shooter's face. The building where the attack took place is an older facility with restricted CCTV coverage.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for any information that may assist in identifying, apprehending, and convicting the person responsible for the shooting. The suspect continues to be at large.