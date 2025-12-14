Brown University shooting: Who were the victims of the tragedy? First details emerge

The two people killed in a deadly mass shooting at Brown University's Providence campus in Rhode Island on Saturday, December 13, were students, authorities said, according to the New York Post. At least eight of those who were injured are students at the Ivy League Rhode Island school, Brown University President Christina Paxson told reporters at a press conference late Saturday night. Law enforcement officers escort students near the Barus & Holley engineering building at Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island, on December 13, 2025. A gunman killed two people and critically wounded eight others in the afternoon of December 13 at prestigious Brown University, authorities said, urging people in the area to remain in lockdown as the attacker was still at large. (Photo by Bing Guan / AFP)(AFP)

Paxson added that the ninth victim, who was wounded by bullet fragments due to nearby gunfire, has not been confirmed to be a student.

What we know about the shooter

Police said that the suspect, who is at large, as a male dressed all in black. Tim O'Hara, deputy chief of Providence Police, said that officers entered the Barus & Holley Engineering building and carried out a search, but could not locate the suspect, according to BBC.

Paxson said in a statement, “As we have shared in the alerts, law enforcement is actively working to identify the community members who lost their lives, and we are working with local hospitals to identify those transported for care. Even when we have that information, we may not be able to release it to our campus immediately. Whether or not you spend any time in Barus & Holley, I ask all students, faculty and staff to please be in touch directly with your families to let them know you are safe. They are worried about you.”

“This is a day that we hoped never would come to our community. It is deeply devastating for all of us. We are grateful to law enforcement for their immediate response and their ongoing work to ensure the safety of our community. Please continue to take all steps to be safe,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has warned residents that there is a shelter in place warning in effect for the greater Brown University area. He asked individuals to stay inside should they be in this area, and urged people who are currently not in the area not to return to their homes until the warning has been lifted.