Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Prince Harry's bombshell interview, legal defeat; ‘All of these issues…’

Buckingham Palace broke silence after Prince Harry's shocking interview and his lost of security appeal this afternoon. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, faced defeat in his legal fight in the UK for taxpayer-funded armed police protection, and he might have to pay £1.5 million in expenses. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)(AP)

Following this, Prince Harry appeared in a BBC interview, where he admitted that his father, King Charles, has not been speaking to him. He even claimed that he intended to reconcile with the Royal Family.

The Duke mentioned in the interview that the King won't speak with him owing to the safety concerns.

Prince Harry further revealed in the interview that he couldn't “envision a scenario” in which he would bring his Meghan Markle and his kids back to the UK.

Amid his starling claims, the Duke of Sussex emphasized how much he loved his homeland and expressed his sadness at not being able to show the nation to his children, Archie and Lilibet.

“I love my country, always have, despite what some people there have done. Of course, I miss parts of the UK,” he said.

Buckingham Palace reacts after Harry's bombshell claims

Reacting after the verdict, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace stated: “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”

The decision dealt a severe blow to Prince Harry, who has long maintained that without formal security, his safety—as well as that of Meghan Markle and their kids—is in jeopardy. The court, however, agreed with the government, which argues that Harry forfeited those rights when he left his operational royal position.

In his judgment, Sir Geoffrey Vos admitted the Duke's role, saying: “Having studied the detail, I could not say that the Duke's sense of grievance translated into a legal argument to challenge RAVEC's decision.”

He, however, was definitive in his ruling, asserting: “My conclusion was that the Duke of Sussex's appeal would be dismissed.”