California man ‘still supporting’ Trump after wife detained by ICE

A family in California says they still support Donald Trump, even after immigration officers showed up at their door. Arpineh Masihi and her husband, Arthu Sahakyan, are longtime Trump supporters. They backed him in the last election, flew a Trump flag outside their house, and even gave their kids MAGA hats. California man is still supporting Donald Trump after ICE officers detained his wife(Pexels)

But their public support for Trump did not stop ICE from detaining Masihi, who was taken from their Diamond Bar home as part of a federal roundup of Iranian nationals, according to Fox 11. Masihi, now in her 40s, came to the US from Iran as a refugee when she was just 3 years old. Her husband told the station that her green card was taken away about 15 years ago after a theft conviction. Since then, she has been trying to get her legal status back.

130 Iranians have been picked up by ICE

She had been checking in with immigration officers for years, and nothing seemed wrong. But that changed after the US struck three nuclear sites in Iran on June 21. More than 130 Iranians were picked up soon after, including Masihi, federal sources told the outlet.

Sahakyan further shared that he agrees with stronger vetting of Iranian nationals. “I'm very for [the United States vetting] Iranian nationals because of the sleeper cells,” he said. “I think it will resolve a lot of issues because we'll know exactly who's in here for what reasons, even though I miss [my wife] dearly.”

He went on to say that he does not blame Trump for what happened to his wife. “Trump is not trying to do anything bad. We understand what he's doing,” Sahakyan said. “He wants the best for the country. I'm just trying to make the best of it.”

On June 30, ICE officers came to the couple’s home, which has a “Keep America Great” flag out front. Sahakyan said Masihi gave him a hug and “came and kissed the kids” before going with the agents. The family hasn’t seen her since.

Masihi spoke with Fox 11 by phone and sounded emotional as she talked about what could come next. “I'm on the list to be going to a different facility,” she said.

Arthu Sahakyan still standing by his political beliefs

Even though it has been hard for his family, Sahakyan says he is still standing by his political beliefs. He wants his wife back, but he says he understands why this happened.

He also says he’s not taking down their pro-Trump signs. “I'm still supporting [Trump],” he said. “Even though my friends say, 'Take the flag down, you're going through a lot,' I'm like, 'No, the flag stands.' ”