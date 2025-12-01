Candace Owens hits back after TPUSA Faith pastor calls her 'evil', 'demonic': 'I challenge you to...'

Candace Owens has doubled down on her attacks after Pastor John Amanchukwu called her ‘evil’ and ‘demonic’ at a Turning Point USA event. Pastor Amanchukwu has worked with TPUSA Faith, an offshoot of Charlie Kirk's TPUSA, of which Owens was formerly a part. Candace Owens has come up with multiple conspiracy theories in the wake of Kirk's assassination, but hasn't provided any proof to back her claims.(REUTERS)

Speaking at the event, the priest slammed Owens for ‘tearing down’ the legacy of Kirk. The conservative podcaster has come up with multiple conspiracy theories in the wake of Kirk's assassination. She's hinted at Israeli and even Egyptian interference without providing any proof to back her claims. Kirk was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, and authorities later arrested 22-year-old Utah native Tyler Robinson and charged him with murder.

The pastor went on to demand claps after slamming Owens in front of an audience, and the 36-year-old was quick to respond to the clip on social media. “TPUSA 'Faith' coming to a city near you,” she mockingly said, and added, “'God wants you to CLAP for me'.”

Not one to let off, Owens has not broadened the scope of her attack beyond this specific pastor to all pastors across the US.

What Candace Owens said now

Owens has now claimed that all pastors in their sermons are likely to mention her or Tucker Carlson at least once.

“Pastor challenge: tomorrow is Sunday. I challenge you to get through an entire 'sermon' without mentioning me OR Tucker Carlson,” she wrote on X.

However, Owens' latest assertion was met with doubt from many. “Candace Owens is convinced almost every Pastor is talking about her,” one person remarked. Megan Basham, NYT bestseller, also reacted, saying “I know a LOT of pastors and on a weekly basis listen to MANY sermons from well known pastors. The only one I’ve EVER heard bring up either Tucker or Candace from the pulpit is JD Greear and I do not recommend his church.”

She added, “It is delusional for her to suggest that pastors are talking about her in their sermons.”

Yet another person said, “She’s vastly overestimating her own relevance. Most pastors I know (and I know plenty) have never once mentioned Candace Owens from the pulpit. It’s pure self-importance to think Sunday sermons revolve around her.”

Amid widespread criticism of her remark, Owens issued a clarification, saying “I was referring to the Turning Point Faith pastors that were trending for doing sermons about me over the last week. Not every pastor in the world.”