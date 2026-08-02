Candace Owens questions FBI over ‘agents list’ during Charlie Kirk shooting, ‘Who were the first agents to arrive?’

In fresh questions raised about Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting, Candace Owens asked whether authorities ever shared a list of which FBI agents were on the ground at Utah Valley University (UVU) on the day of the crime. Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Candace Owens questions FBI over ‘agents list’ during Charlie Kirk's shooting (REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova) (REUTERS)

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“Were we ever provided a list of which FBI agent were on the ground at UVU within 16 minutes of the explosive going off?” Candace wrote on X. “That’s actually a fascinating admission given the fact that the FBI office is located in Salt Lake City— a 45 minute drive away. What were the agents doing so close to UVU that day? Who were the first agents to arrive?”

One user slammed Candace in the comment section, writing, “It took me two seconds of research. The FBI does not maintain a resident agency office directly in Orem. Their nearest local office is the Provo Resident Agency, which operates under the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office. This Provo satellite office is responsible for federal law enforcement coverage across Utah County.”

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{{^usCountry}} Candace replied, “You realize that’s a tiny little shared office, with 4-8 employees max right? And that it’s 15 minutes away from UVU, fastest route? Are you suggesting this is the team that had secured UVU 16 minutes after the shot went off?” Candace Owens’ other recent claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candace replied, “You realize that’s a tiny little shared office, with 4-8 employees max right? And that it’s 15 minutes away from UVU, fastest route? Are you suggesting this is the team that had secured UVU 16 minutes after the shot went off?” Candace Owens’ other recent claims {{/usCountry}}

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Candace recently shared what she claimed is never-before-seen footage showing Kirk’s killer. She posted an alleged new rooftop video of Losee Center where a man, who is supposedly Charlie’s shooter, can be seen running and doing military movements. Candace challenged the official account of the suspect, Tyler Robinson, which federal authorities presented.

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Also Read | Tyler Robinson hearing: Candace Owens mocks Erika Kirk's ‘tears,’ accuses her ‘pay-rolled influencers’ of hiding truth

The feds reportedly said that Robinson wore skinny jeans on the day Charlie was murdered, and that he hid his rifle inside his jeans, which is why he was limping that day. However, the video Candace shared shows the man running and doing a tactical crawl in the footage.

Candace recently also raised questions about where Charlie was buried. “Where is Charlie Kirk’s body buried? Why do I get the sense he was quietly cremated?” Owens wrote on X.

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Kirk’s burial details were kept private. A massive memorial was attended by several people, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video

Candace spoke out after “devastating” evidence, including DNA on a rifle and a text confession, showed that Robinson should be tried for Charlie’s murder. This is what prosecutors told a court this, while the defense team attempted to poke holes in the case.

Candace slammed the case, writing on X, “The “evidence is overwhelming” campaign has begun! This is all so pathetic. And obvious. And utter disaster of a non-existent case.”

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