Candace Owens vs. Laura Loomer: Why are the two feuding on X? Explaining their clash over Qatar

Laura Loomer and Candace Owens are feuding on X after the former attacked the latter over a post about Qatari money. It all started after X user Han Shawnity shared photos of Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s newsletter, captioning the post, “Tucker Carlson is working very hard to defend Qatar in his newsletter. Seems odd.” Candace Owens vs. Laura Loomer: Why are the two feuding on X? (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Shortly after the post consisting of content from Carlson’s newsletter surfaced, it was re-shared by Ted Cruz, who wrote, “Very odd. Any explanations for why @TuckerCarlson would be bending over backwards to defend Hamas-sheltering, America-hating Qataris?”

What does Tucker Carlson’s newsletter say?

In his newsletter, Carlson talked about Donald Trump’s decision to grant Qatar a NATO-style security guarantee. “War hawks like Mark Levin aren’t angry at the president’s decision because they think it’s bad for the United States,” he wrote. “Our country is barely their concern. The reason they’re upset is that the pledge could hurt the nation they actually care about: Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an attack on Qatar’s capital city last month, and he’d love to be able to do so again. America’s new commitment serves as a deterrent that even he is unlikely to ignore. So he and his allies are very, very upset.”

Read More | Laura Loomer vs. Nick Fuentes: Why the Trump ally and far-right extremist are feuding on X

Carlson then asked “these foreign shills” to take a “step back and recognize the enormous amount of charity the U.S. and Qatar have done for their cause.” Praising Qatar, he added, “The Qataris allow America to have its largest Middle Eastern military base on their home soil for the main purpose of protecting Israel, have subjected themselves to multiple attacks because of Israel in the past four months alone, and yet have never sent rockets flying toward Tel Aviv in return. Instead, the country’s prime minister allowed Benjamin Netanyahu, the man responsible for the death of one of its government officials, off the hook with a disingenuous telephone apology. That’s pretty gracious.”

Carlson further wrote, “Do the Levins of the world appreciate those facts? Of course not. Because the overwhelming philanthropy they receive is never enough.”

Candace Owen vs. Laura Loomer – explaining the feud

Journalist Glenn Greenwald shared Cruz’s post and wrote, “The only person in government we know for sure worked for Qatar is Pam Bondi. Before Trump chose her to run the DOJ, she was a paid lobbyist for the Qataris, earning $120,000/month just for that work. But Ted Cruz can't say that: so we get only scummy insinuations about Tucker”.

Read More | Laura Loomer rejoices after Maurene Comey's termination, says her husband who was a ‘Trump hater' should be fired too

This is where Owens stepped in. She shared Greenwald's post and wrote, “For clarity, if Qatar ever offers me $120,000/month to say what I already believe about Israel, I will be accepting. Sounds like the best deal ever tbh.”

Loomer then attacked Owens, accusing her of making a “bizarre” remark. “It’s almost like she’s aware of a story that is about to drop, exposing who is getting paid by Qatar,” Loomer added. “First they said they would never accept foreign money, now they said they would. “America First”. I’m told reports are coming.

Owens quickly shot back, saying, “Lmao. You literally make stuff up out of thin air.” 1) There is not a single story that is forthcoming about me and Qatari money coming bc I’ve never even taken a meeting with a Qatari.

2) You lie. Me and Tim Dillon have been EXPLICIT that if they ever do offer us money— we ridin’.”

Loomer then asked Owens how she is America First if she is “willing to take money from Qatar to spread their propaganda”. “Qatar funds the Muslim Brotherhood and HAMAS, which you never speak about. I’ve never seen you address the threat of the Muslim Brotherhood,” she added. “Now you’re openly soliciting to the Qataris online, pretending like it’s a joke when you are hoping they see your post and send you money.”

“Are you going to register with FARA?” Loomer asked. “You are clearly in need of money to pay for your lawsuits. Are you really willing to accept money from Islamic terrorists?”

Owens replied, “If Bibi Netanyahu and the CIA are allowed to fund the Muslim brotherhood and Hamas with our tax dollars, wouldn’t it just be a glorified tax refund if Americans took money from them? I’m just saying that this anti-Qatar propaganda ain’t hitting the same, Laura. We’re interested.”