Cardi B rips into Donald Trump over his ‘terrifying’ promise to Christians: ‘Whistle blowing a…'

Cardi B launched a scathing attack against former President Donald Trump for promising his group of conservative Christian supporters that they will never have to vote again if he is elected to the White House this November. Cardi B joined Democrats to condemn Donald Trump's promise to his Christian voters.(AP)

Cardi B's reaction comes after several political analysts expressed worry over Trump's apparent reference toward a wish to weaken conventional democratic norms in the United States.

“Whistle blowing a dictatorship? [concerned face emoji],” she tweeted along with a video of Trump asking attendees at Turning Point Action's “Believers Summit” in West Palm Beach, Florida, to cast their one last vote.

Encouraging his supporters to vote for him in the “most important” election ever, the Republican presidential candidate stated: “You have to get out and vote. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four years, it will be fixed, it will be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore my beautiful Christians.”

The remarks seemed to imply that if Trump is elected, he might completely abolish elections and the popular vote.

Trump wants to act like a ‘dictator’ for one day

Bette Midler, an ardent critic of Trump, also commented on the ex-president's troubling remarks, writing, “He’s telegraphing his authoritarian intentions in plain sight. He means it’s over for democracy. You won’t have to vote because he’s taking your vote away from you. If he wins, he’s there for life, and there will be nothing you can do.”

Trump has persisted in his erroneous insistence that he won the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact that experts found no proof to substantiate his claim.

In a previous interview, Trump said that if he were elected to a second term, he would act like a "dictator" for a single day.

Democrats, Kamala Harris react to Trump's ‘terrifying’ remarks

While Trump' has garnered intense backlash for his “terrifying” and “anti-democratic” remarks, his campaign representative issued a statement in his defence.

Trump “was talking about uniting this country and bringing prosperity to every American, as opposed to the divisive political environment that has sowed so much division and even resulted in an assassination attempt,” he told the Washington Post.

In response to Trump's comments, the Kamala Harris 2024 campaign remarked that Novembers elections are about freedom.

Stating that Trump “sent a mob” to overturn 2020 election, it said: “This campaign, he has promised violence if he loses, the end of our elections if he wins, and the termination of the constitution to empower him to be a dictator to enact his dangerous Project 2025 agenda on America.”

Representative Adam Schiff reiterated that the upcoming election would be about democracy and added, “if we are to save it, we must vote against authoritarianism.”

He claimed that Trump's statement “helpfully reminds us that the alternative is never having the chance.”

New York congressman Daniel Goldman also weighed in, saying that “the only way 'you won't have to vote anymore' is if Donald Trump becomes a dictator.”

Meanwhile, Representative Pramila Jayapal referred to his comments as “terrifying.”