Carrie Elizabeth Romney family: Who is husband, G Scott Romney? All on Mitt Romney's brother

Carrie Elizabeth Romney, the third wife of GOP politician Mitt Romney's brother, Scott Romney, was found dead next to a parking garage in Valencia, Los Angeles, on Friday. Carrie Elizabeth Romney married G Scott Romney in 2016 following the latter's separation from Sheri Jelaian. G Scott Romney (L) and Mitt Romney.(Honigman and file photos)

Carrie Elizabeth Romney, 64, was identified as the victim on Monday by a local coroner's office. She was found on Friday at around 8:30 p.m. at the parking lot of a five-storied shopping mall and the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Town Center Drive in Valencia.

The Los Angeles Los Angeles County medical examiner's office has not revealed the cause of death, calling it "deferred," meaning it's pending investigation. Though there has been no mention of foul play in Carrie Elizabeth Romney's death, NBC News reported, citing police sources, that she may have fallen or jumped from one of the buildings adjacent to the parking lot.

Who Is G Scott Romney And What We Know About Their Family?

G Scott Romney, usually referred to as just Scott Romney, is a Republican politician from Michigan and a corporate attorney. He is currently employed with the Honigman Law Firm in Michigan. He is better known as the eldest son of George W Romney, businessman and former US Housing Department secretary, as well as the brother of Mitt Romney, former Utah Senator and a presidential candidate.

Scott Romney was married three times, with the most recent one to Carrie Elizabeth in 2016. He was previously married to Ronna Romney (1967–1992) and Sheri Jelalian 2011–2016)

Scott and Carrie Elizabeth Romney do not have any children together. However, Scott Romney has seven children from his previous marriages, with the most well-known among them being Ronna Romney McDaniel, the 52-year-old former chair of the Republican National Committee.

His other children are: Kevin, George, Mark, Christina, Madison and Griffin.

Scott Romney's Political Career

Scott Romney ran for the Michigan Attorney General's office in 1998, seeking the Republican nomination, but that did not work out as he lost narrowly. In 2013, after Mitt Romney's election loss to Barack Obama, CBS News reported that Scott Romney was considering a Senate bid from Michigan. However, he ultimately dropped the idea and did not run.