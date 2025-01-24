Cassidy Hutchinson claims lawmakers asked for ‘sexual favours’ in January 6 investigation

A House Speaker Mike Johnson aide spoke to Republican lawmakers that they should avoid issuing a subpoena to January 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson due to a protected sexually charged message members of Congress reportedly sent to her. An aide to House Speaker Mike Johnson cautioned against subpoenaing Cassidy Hutchinson, fearing the release of explicit texts from Congress members. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)(AP)

During House Republican attempts to restart investigations about the January 6 House select committee following Donald Trump's demand, The Washington Post received word of potential warnings from lawmakers. Earlier this year, Hutchinson publicly presented details about Trump's January 6 Capitol raid conduct.

During his June 22 testimony, Hutchinson described several events involving President Trump, including how ketchup ran down the wall after he tossed his plate. According to Trump and other participants at the January 6 events, they reject Hutchinson's testimonies about how Trump allegedly tried to drive his SUV toward the Capitol building.

ALSO READ| Pete Hegseth, Trump's Pentagon pick, ‘paid’ $50,000 to woman who accused him of 2017 sex assault

Hutchinson claimed Trump lost his temper after Secret Service agents refused to drive him to the Capitol building after his game at the Ellipse. According to Hutchinson, Trump threw his dinner plate against the wall when he became angry to discover that Attorney General Bill Barr had denied widespread voter fraud claims in the 2020 election.

Loudermilk’s GOP probe advised to avoid subpoenaing Hutchinson

The GOP’s renewed investigation aimed to scrutinize the actions of former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and other leaders of the Democrat-led January 6 probe. However, in June, Johnson’s aide reportedly advised staffers working for Rep. Barry Loudermilk—who was spearheading the GOP investigation—not to subpoena Hutchinson.

The concern stemmed from fears that “sexual texts from members who were trying to engage in sexual favours” could be made public, The Washington Post reported. Plus, a member of Johnson’s staff warned Loudermilk’s aides in an email that Hutchinson might “potentially reveal embarrassing information.” The identity of the lawmakers allegedly behind the messages remains unclear.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump again pressed to disclose Prince Harry’s immigration records

Hutchinson’s attorney, Bill Jordan, declined to confirm the existence of such texts but stated that his client had cooperated voluntarily with the GOP-led investigation. Jordan criticized a December interim report from Loudermilk’s investigation, which accused Cheney of “secretly communicating with Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge.”

“Ms. Hutchinson has testified truthfully and stands behind every word despite the efforts of men in powerful positions to attack her,” Jordan told The Post.