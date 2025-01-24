Donald Trump again pressed to disclose Prince Harry’s immigration records

A conservative think tank is urging former President Donald Trump to release Prince Harry’s immigration records amid allegations that the Duke may have misrepresented his history of drug use when applying for entry into the United States. Prince Harry admitted to past drug use in his memoir, raising questions about his visa application. Trump vows to act if false claims are found, despite a judge previously ruling against disclosure.(AP)

“I’ll be urging the president to release Prince Harry’s immigration records,” Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, told The New York Post. “It’s important because this is an issue of the rule of law, transparency, and accountability. No one should be above the law.”

“Donald Trump is ushering in a new era of strict border control enforcement, and you know, Prince Harry should be held fully to account as he has admitted to extensive illegal drug use. My firm expectation is that action will be taken.”

Prince Harry admitted to using cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms in his 2023 memoir, Spare. “Of course, I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then, I had consumed some more,” he wrote. Misleading statements on visas or green card applications can result in serious consequences, including removal.

Trump promised to ‘take appropriate action’ again Harry during his presidential run

The 78-year-old POTUS, who is running for the presidency in 2024, has pledged to take action if any false claims are found in Harry’s immigration paperwork. “If they know something about the drugs, and if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action,” Trump stated in March 2024.

Despite these promises, a federal judge ruled last year against disclosing the prince’s application documents. Judge Carl Nichols of the DC US District Court determined that “the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke’s immigration records” and sided with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in keeping the files sealed.

The Heritage Foundation had previously filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit in February to access Harry’s visa records and determine whether he made false statements about his drug use.

Heritage lawyer Samuel Dewey filed another motion in October, arguing that releasing the records “will help the public better understand how the Department conducts itself and how its officials exercise discretion.”

Notably, back in 2023, the Archewell Foundation donated $250,000 to Ashley Biden’s nonprofit supporting women affected by trauma. “The Biden administration went to great lengths to try and prevent the release of Harry’s records,” Gardiner raised concerns about whether the Sussexes received preferential treatment due to their political advocacy.

“They have with the Archewell Foundation made all sorts of donations..and I think that should be fully scrutinized really. … I think that should be an issue of even congressional scrutiny — their foundation — where the money is going and who they’re donating to.”