Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbours feel they are ‘desperate’ to be back in limelight

Many Montecito residents remain hesitant to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, their royal neighbours. Some even call the duo “local villains.” Local dissatisfaction with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle grows as residents blame them for rising housing prices and increased traffic, viewing their celebrity status as a source of unwanted drama in Montecito.(The Archewell Foundation)

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, told Fox News that locals are upset about the spotlight the Sussexes have brought to their exclusive coastal town. “Montecito residents tell me that their disdain is primarily focused on Meghan because she gives off ‘new money energy,’” Schofield explained.

“They don't believe that Harry and Meghan are financially literate.” Schofield said the neighbours view the couple’s entertainment ventures as “desperation.”

Meghan’s upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, is set to premiere in March, and her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is expected to launch this year.

“Neighbors have a hard time processing why someone would turn their back on tiaras in pursuit of Tupperware,” she said. “Selling pots and pans with an American Riviera Orchard logo on it just does not compete with state visits with world leaders.”

Schofield’s remarks follow the Vanity Fair report claiming that some locals refer to Harry and Meghan as “local villains.” One Montecito resident, who hasn’t met the couple, labelled them as “the prince and the starlet.”

Santa Barbara residents frustrated with Harry and Meghan

Residents of Santa Barbara blame the couple for several local inconveniences, including rising housing prices and increased traffic from “out-of-towners.”

“According to several Montecito residents, Harry and Meghan bring negative, unwanted drama to their beautiful area,” said British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard to Fox News.

“This noise is seeping into their once-quiet neighbourly area. Montecito, once a hidden jewel, is now on a pedestal due to the Meghan and Harry celebrity association. The unwelcomed attention has also highlighted other high-profile Hollywood Montecito residents and draws crowds of voyeurs to the area. They fill the restaurants, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood stars.”

Schofield noted, “I have combed the society papers and magazines in Montecito to see if Harry and Meghan are photographed at local charity galas or mentioned for community contributions.”

“They simply are not. They are considered introverts. Friendly, but not open and engaging.”

Chard echoed Schofield’s perspective, stating, “It has been cited that Meghan and Harry keep to themselves at home and sadly do not contribute to the community.”