Why Prince Harry ‘secretly gripped with panic’ following Meghan Markle's Netflix return

Prince Harry is reportedly “grappling with panic” over Meghan Markle’s limelight return, fearing it might jeopardize his efforts to reconcile with his family. While Markle's Netflix series shows promise, Harry worries her success could complicate his relationship with King Charles and Prince William.(AP)

Radar Online reported that the Duke has shared that he is eager to mend fences with his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William, but is concerned that Markle’s burgeoning projects could complicate his plans.

Markle’s upcoming Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, slated to go live on March 4, is shaping up to be a “huge” success.

“Meghan is stepping into the new year with a fresh sense of energy,” a source told Radar Online. “With her show set to air soon, feedback from those who’ve previewed it suggests she might have a blockbuster on her hands.”

“She’s determined to make it her most successful year yet, aiming to silence her critics and truly excel,” the source added. The Duchess recently launched a new Instagram account, which has already amassed 1.4 million followers.

Harry panics over rift with royals amid Meghan's rising stardom

“While the future will reveal its success, a strong reception could raise eyebrows among the royals,” the insider explained.

“She’ll have very little time to spare to make trips over the Atlantic with Harry to help him heal the rift with his family. He’s really panicking that her show could spell the end of his chances of getting back in the fold.”

The couple, who share two children—Archie, five, and Lilibet, three—have been estranged from the royal family since 2020. Harry has reportedly expressed a desire to reconcile, though Markle is less keen on the idea.

“As vocal as Harry’s been about wanting to reconcile, a lot of people do feel he’s still under Meghan’s influence,” the source told the American outlet. “He’s been agonizing over the fact her stance could make it difficult for him to truly reach out.”

“Harry is incredibly supportive towards Meghan and always tells her how proud he is about the cooking show and all the other plans that are finally coming to fruition,” said the insider.

“The only downside for him is that he does worry about how his family is going to react. The Netflix show and business endeavors are one thing, but if Meghan elects to hit out at her critics back in the UK, for example, it would undoubtedly trigger a fresh firestorm of controversy.”