Cerina was already alert amid divorce talks, set up cameras weeks before Justin Fairfax murder-suicide

New details have emerged in the deaths of former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife Cerina Fairfax, with police confirming that cameras had been installed inside their home amid a contentious divorce before the fatal shooting. Police officers work at the home of former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, after he shot and killed his wife Cerina Fairfax and himself, according to police, in Annandale, Virginia. (REUTERS)

Authorities say Fairfax shot his estranged wife before killing himself early Thursday at their residence in Annandale, Virginia. The development has drawn attention to the couple’s strained domestic situation in the months leading up to the incident.

Cameras installed amid ‘messy’ divorce According to reporting by People, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said Cerina had set up multiple cameras throughout the house during ongoing divorce proceedings.

“Apparently, Mrs. Fairfax at some point during these divorce proceedings set up a lot of cameras inside the home,” Davis told reporters.

Also Read: Why Justin Fairfax, wife Cerina filed for divorce. Mortgage, assault and child care details out

The couple, who were separated, continued living in the same house but in different bedrooms. Police described the situation as “an ongoing domestic dispute” tied to what appeared to be a “complicated or messy divorce.”

Earlier incident Police first learned about the cameras in January after responding to a call from the home. Justin Fairfax had alleged that Cerina assaulted him, but investigators later determined that claim was not supported by evidence.

“We reviewed those cameras and we corroborated that the alleged assault never occurred. So there was no arrest made,” Davis said.

Officials noted that while a report was filed, no charges were brought against Fairfax, citing the high legal threshold required to pursue a false reporting case.

Cameras may have captured final moments Authorities believe the cameras were active at the time of the shooting, which occurred shortly after midnight. “Certainly, there's enough cameras inside the home that we were able to corroborate some” of the events, Davis said, according to People.

Also Read: ‘Holes in shirt…’: Bombshell 911 audio reveals chilling moment Justin Fairfax killed wife Cerina

The couple’s two teenage children were present in the house when the incident occurred. Their son called 911 to report the shooting, police confirmed.

Cerina Fairfax, identified as a dentist, had been married to Justin Fairfax for nearly two decades. The former lieutenant governor served from 2018 to 2022 and later returned to private legal practice after an unsuccessful run for governor.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing as they continue to piece together the sequence of events using available evidence, including footage from inside the home.