Charleston White sells $30 ‘Watermelon Felon’ T-shirts mocking Karmelo Anthony; see video

Controversial online figure Charleston White, who once supported Karmelo Anthony and his family, is selling $30 ‘Watermelon Felon’ T-shirts on his site, mocking Austin Metcalf’s killer. This comes after White withdrew his support for Anthony’s father, saying he would now rather support Metcalf’s father. Charleston White sells $30 ‘Watermelon Felon’ T-shirts mocking Karmelo Anthony (X, Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice)

White had previously pledged $75,000 to help Anthony appeal his first-degree murder conviction for fatally stabbing Metcalf.

White was seen in a video on X donning one of the T-shirts himself, featuring Anthony’s face turned into a watermelon.

See the video here – https://x.com/ImMeme0/status/2067272489495867769?s=20

Why Charleston White withdrew support On Saturday, June 13, White withdrew support after clashing with Anthony's father Drew. White called Drew “soft” for allegedly focusing on personal funds from a GiveSendGo campaign. He pledged to back Jeff Metcalf instead.

Read More | Karmelo Anthony's mom sobs before jurors sentence Austin Metcalf's killer to 35 years, 'He's very sorry for what he did'

White is heard saying in a video, “All you care about is that money!”

White suggested that he had been paid off to support Anthony and that he would rather support Jeff.

“I’m sending the money back,” he said.

Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Read More | Charleston White withdraws support for Karmelo Anthony's dad, slams him; says he would rather help Austin Metcalf's dad

Anthony has now been transferred to a Texas prison to begin his sentence. He was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, near Houston, Texas, on Wednesday morning, June 10, after spending the previous night in county jail.

He filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records.