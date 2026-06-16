Charleston White's threatening text to Karmelo Anthony's dad surfaces amid feud: ‘I’ll make sure your son…

Controversial online figure Charleston White, after withdrawing his support for Karmelo Anthony’s father, has now allegedly shared screenshots of messages he sent the killer’s father, where he threatened to make sure his son catches “hell in prison.” Just days ago, White said that he would now rather support Austin Metcalf’s father. White had pledged $75,000 to help Anthony appeal his first-degree murder conviction for fatally stabbing Metcalf. Charleston White's threatening text to Karmelo Anthony's dad surfaces (Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice)

According to social media posts, White sent a text to Anthony’s father, which read, “My son is free, so it’s easy for me to say f*** you and your son. N-word you came to me, and I helped you! I’ll make sure your son catch hell in prison!”

A follow-up text read, “I think I know you well, a n-word who laid down on his son. I feel sorry for you”.

Charleston White withdrew support On Saturday, June 13, White withdrew support after clashing with Anthony's father Drew. White called Drew “soft” for allegedly focusing on personal funds from a GiveSendGo campaign. He pledged to back Jeff Metcalf instead.

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White is heard saying in a video, “All you care about is that money!”

White suggested that he had been paid off to support Anthony and that he would rather support Jeff.

“I’m sending the money back,” he said.

Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Read More | Charleston White withdraws support for Karmelo Anthony's dad, slams him; says he would rather help Austin Metcalf's dad

Anthony has now been transferred to a Texas prison to begin his sentence. He was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, near Houston, Texas, on Wednesday morning, June 10, after spending the previous night in county jail.

He filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records.