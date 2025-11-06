Charminar, Chowmahalla and family: Ghazala Hashmi’s connection to Hyderabad

India-born American politician Ghazala Hashmi was elected as Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday. Ghazala Hashmi won the election on November 5.(Bloomberg)

Hashmi’s paternal roots trace back to Hyderabad. She was born and raised in India until the age of four, when she moved to the United States.

The Lieutenant Governor-elect spent her early years in the Malakpet neighborhood of Hyderabad. The family home there has since been sold.

According to a report in The New York Times, Hashmi, 61, moved to the US with her mother and brother to join her father, who was teaching at Georgia Southern University in Savannah.

She later earned a doctorate in literature from Emory University and spent nearly three decades working as a professor and administrator at colleges in Virginia, the report added.

Ghazala Hashmi's connection to Hyderabad

She had visited Hyderabad about a decade ago, accompanied by her elder daughter. Her cousin Rasia, a journalist who spoke to PTI, said Hashmi had a “deep connection” to the city.

During her visit, Rasia said, Hashmi toured Hyderabad’s historic landmarks, including the Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, and the Salar Jung Museum.

“What I can see is that she (Hashmi) is deeply attached to Hyderabad. She was very emotional when she came here. She is close to both her paternal and maternal families in Hyderabad. That’s why she made the visit at that time, even though she was busy,” Rasia, Hashmi’s first cousin, said.

Hashmi’s interest extended beyond the landmarks — she was equally fascinated by the history of India and Hyderabad, which drew her to the Salar Jung Museum and Chowmahalla Palace.

Proud moment for Indians and Hyderabadis: Cousin

A family get-together also happened on this trip. The food was spicy for Hashmi's liking.

As for her, Rasia said Hashmi’s election is a proud moment for both Indians and Hyderabadis.

Hashmi’s win comes alongside the victories of Zohran Mamdani, who was elected mayor of New York City, becoming the city’s first Muslim and first Indian‑origin mayor, and Aftab Pureval, who secured re‑election as mayor of Cincinnati.

Wishing her good luck in her new role, Rasia prayed that Hashmi work for the betterment of people in Virginia and continue her humanitarian service.

The 61-year-old, who beat Republican John Reid in the Virginia lieutenant gubernatorial race, campaigned on promises to confront the Trump administration, according to CNN.