ChatGPT down: How to fix steam error message amid massive outage? OpenAI responds

ChatGPT was down for thousands of users, with many complaining about a 'steam error message' while trying to load chats or generate responses. Downdetector, a platform that tracks and reports about online outages, showed over 1000 reports at the time of writing this story. ChatGPT was down on Thursday (Bloomberg)

“Is chatgpt down or is it just me 😭. I cant code without ai now 😭” one user wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Chatgpt is down?” another one asked.

What is the ‘steam error’ message? Several users say they are seeing messages such as:

“Something went wrong”

“Error in message stream”

“Unable to load conversation”

Blank chat windows or endlessly loading screens

The “stream” or “steam” wording generally refers to a temporary issue with how responses are being delivered from OpenAI’s servers to the app or browser.

How to check if ChatGPT is down Users can check OpenAI’s official server status page here:

OpenAI Status Page

That page usually lists:

Major outages

Elevated error rates

Login problems

Slow response times

How to fix ChatGPT errors right now If ChatGPT is not fully down globally, these quick fixes may help:

Refresh the page A simple reload often reconnects the chat stream.

Log out and back in Session errors sometimes trigger loading failures.

Clear browser cache Corrupted cookies or cached data can prevent chats from loading correctly.

Switch browsers or devices Try: Chrome, Edge, Safari, Mobile app

Disable VPN temporarily Some VPN connections can interfere with ChatGPT servers.

Check internet stability Weak or unstable internet connections can cause “message stream” errors.

Try again after a few minutes

During heavy traffic or outages, OpenAI sometimes rate-limits requests temporarily.