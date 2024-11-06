Menu Explore
Chicago Navy Pier shooting: 2 young men killed, believed to be ‘targeted’ by disgruntled Ex-employee

ByAditi Srivastava
Nov 06, 2024 04:43 AM IST

The incident, involving a disgruntled ex-worker, occurred in a private office space, with both victims dying after hospitalisation.

A targeted shooting incident took place at Navy Pier on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of two male employees. The shooting, believed to be the work of a disgruntled ex-worker, occurred in a private office space within the popular tourist destination. Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

Chicago police work the scene of a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)(AP)
Chicago police work the scene of a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)(AP)

2 killed at Chicago Navy Pier

The victims were shot at around 1:15 PM. The shooting occurred in a restricted office area, and police are searching for a suspect. While the public was not in danger, the victims, who worked for a subcontractor at Navy Pier, were fatally wounded and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“The Pier is clear now,” Chicago police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein said. “The pier is safe," according to Wttw news.

The alleged shooter entered a loading dock and opened fire, according to Chief Hein. Navy Pier spokesperson Brian Murphy expressed condolences to the victims, emphasising that they were simply doing their jobs. On behalf of Navy Pier, we also send our condolences to the victims, who just came to work today.”

Following the incident, safety protocols were immediately implemented, and the site was temporarily locked down. Once it was confirmed that the suspect had left and the area was secure, Navy Pier resumed operations.

The suspect believed to be an ‘ex-employee’

The suspect, who was let go from his job last month, is now the focus of an active police search. Hein mentioned that they’ve identified who they believe is responsible and hope to have him in custody soon.

“We have identified who we believe the suspect is, and we’re hoping to have him in custody very shortly," Hein reportedly added.

Murphy stated that after the shooting, safety protocols were promptly enacted, and the site was temporarily locked down. Authorities confirmed that a 47-year-old man and a 51-year-old man had been shot in the head and were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Sadly, both later died. Once it was determined that the suspect had left and the area was safe, Navy Pier was reopened.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election 2024 Live, US Election Results Live.
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
