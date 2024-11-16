Chilling 911 call reveals Georgia nursing student Laken Riley's final moments

A spine-chilling 911 call recording capturing the final moments of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s life has become a centrepiece of the case. She was brutally killed while jogging on the University of Georgia campus in February. The murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Hope Riley, 22, has sent shockwaves across the US (GoFundMe)

On Friday, Jose Ibarra went on trial for her murder, facing several counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and being a peeping Tom. Prosecutors allege that on the day of the murder, he was spotted peering into a university housing apartment window.

Prosecutor Sheila Ross revealed in court that Riley activated the emergency function on her phone during the attack, calling 911 at 9:11 a.m. on February 22. The brief, muffled recording was played during the trial, leaving the courtroom visibly shaken.

The audio featured the 911 operator repeatedly asking, “Hello, how can I help?” and “Hello, can anyone hear me?” No response came from the other end. However, background noises, including rustling, a loud bang, and a low male voice mumbling, could be heard. Moments later, several more loud bangs were recorded.

Riley’s mother, Allyson Phillips, broke down in tears as the recording played in the courtroom. Prosecutors allege Riley endured an agonizing 18-minute struggle before her death.

Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant entered US in 2022

Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who entered the US illegally in 2022, waived his right to a jury trial. Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard will decide his fate. Prosecutors argue that Ibarra struck Riley in the head, suffocated her, and intended to sexually assault her. They have opted not to pursue the death penalty but are seeking a life sentence without parole.

Feds confirmed Ibarra was allowed to remain in the US while his immigration case was being processed. Critics, including Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump, have linked Riley’s death to what they perceive as failures in President Joe Biden’s “open-border” policies. Biden even mentioned Riley by name during his State of the Union address.