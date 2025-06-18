Christina Formella case: What are the charges against former Downers Grove teacher

The former teacher of Downers Grove South High School, who is accused of sexually abusing a minor student, has been charged with 55 criminal counts. Christina Formella (mugshot in pic), a former teacher, faces 55 charges.(DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

Christina Formella, 30, is accused of engaging in an extended, manipulative relationship with a student that allegedly began when the boy was just 14 years old. On Tuesday, she was arraigned in DuPage County Circuit Court on 52 additional charges, following the initial three counts she faced after her March arrest.

What are the charges against Christina Formella?

The new charges include multiple counts of criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child, and grooming. Prosecutors say Formella used her authority and access as a teacher to create a damaging and coercive relationship with the boy, who later came forward with his mother to report the abuse to Downers Grove police.

Community High School District 99 said Formella resigned from her position at the school and voluntarily surrendered her teaching license on Monday, the day before her court appearance.

Prosecutor Jaclyn McAndrew told Judge Mia McPherson that the abuse lasted nearly two years and that Formella had sex with the student “at least 45 times, including at school, during school hours and at her home.”

“(Formella) knew what she was doing was wrong,” McAndrew said, adding that the former teacher “is unbelievably conniving and unbelievably controlling.”

US judge denies appeals to detain Formella

McAndrew also told the court that Formella manipulated the boy into turning off the location tracking on his phone and made him feel guilty and ashamed about their interactions.

She argued that Formella posed an ongoing threat to the victim and the community, especially since she lives near the high school. McAndrew pushed for the judge to revoke Formella’s bail and detain her under Illinois' SAFE-T Act, saying, “no conditions could mitigate the threat that Formella poses.”

But Judge Mia McPherson denied that request. While she acknowledged the allegations as “horrifying in nature,” “shocking,” and “appalling,” the judge concluded that the general public was not at risk and that further restrictions could be placed to protect the alleged victim.

Formella is now required to wear a GPS ankle monitor, surrender her passport, and cannot leave Illinois without the court’s permission.

Now, if convicted, Christina Formella faces up to 60 years in prison, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.