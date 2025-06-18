Christina Formella family: All on the ex-Downers Grove teacher's husband, Michael Formella

Former Downers Grove South High School teacher Christina Formella faces mounting allegations of a disturbing sexual relationship with a teenage student, but her husband, Michael Formella, stands by her. Christina Formella (mugshot in pic), a former teacher, faces 55 charges for allegedly grooming and abusing a teen student over 50 times.(DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

The 30-year-old ex-teacher, who allegedly groomed and sexually abused a student more than 50 times, appeared in DuPage County Circuit Court on Tuesday to face 52 additional charges. Her total now stands at 55 counts, including aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated sexual assault, and grooming.

“She knew what she was doing was wrong,” prosecutor Jaclyn McAndrew said, according to the Chicago Tribune, adding that she “is unbelievably conniving and unbelievably controlling.”

Yet, in the face of these chilling allegations, Christina arrived at court hand-in-hand with Michael. The New York Post cited footage from TikToker Abby Blabby, which showed the couple staying silent as they entered the courthouse together, flanked by Christina’s legal team.

A timeline of Christina’s alleged grooming and abuse

Michael’s presence has raised questions, especially as prosecutors revealed disturbing claims about Christina’s alleged manipulation of both the teen victim and her spouse. The Daily Herald reported that the former special education teacher told the teenage boy she never intended to marry Michael, that she was planning to leave him, and even hinted she would inherit millions of dollars. She even allegedly messaged the student while vacationing in Italy with Michael.

The couple, who reportedly met at Concordia University Chicago, married last summer. Christina was a standout college soccer player, and Michael played college baseball. Prosecutors have stated that Michael had “no clue” about the alleged illicit relationship during their marriage.

The alleged abuse, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney, began in January 2023 and continued until September 2024, only ending when the student told her it was wrong. The grooming reportedly began even earlier, in September 2023, when the victim was just 14 years old.

Authorities say the sexual acts took place around 45 times at the school and another five times at Christina’s home, often during school hours.