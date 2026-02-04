Christopher Columbus High School: Shooting, active shooter reports spark police response; details

A massive police response is underway at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami-Dade County, Florida amid reports of a shooting and a possible active shooter situation. Representational. (Unsplash)

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has not confirmed if a shooting took place, but said that the school is on a precautionary lockdown. CBS Miami reported that other schools in the area have also been put on a precautionary lockdown.

This story is being updated.