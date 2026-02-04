Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Christopher Columbus High School: Shooting, active shooter reports spark police response; details

    Police are responding to reports of a possible shooting at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami; authorities say the school is on precautionary lockdown.

    Updated on: Feb 04, 2026 9:49 PM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A massive police response is underway at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami-Dade County, Florida amid reports of a shooting and a possible active shooter situation.

    Representational. (Unsplash)
    Representational. (Unsplash)

    Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has not confirmed if a shooting took place, but said that the school is on a precautionary lockdown. CBS Miami reported that other schools in the area have also been put on a precautionary lockdown.

    This story is being updated.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Christopher Columbus High School: Shooting, Active Shooter Reports Spark Police Response; Details
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes