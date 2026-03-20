Chuck Norris a Trump supporter? Explaining Delta Force actor's political views

Chuck Norris, former martial arts champion and action movie star, has died. He was 86 years old. His family confirmed on social media that Norris passed away of Thursday. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.” Actor Chuck Norris speaks with the media during a press conference prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (AFP)

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives. While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it,” the statement further read.

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Chuck Norris a Trump supporter? Supporters of Donald Trump adapted the viral ‘Chuck Norris Facts’ format into political messaging, creating ‘Trump Facts’ back in 2016. Norris was also active in political circles. A vocal Christian conservative and advocate for gun rights, he backed several Republican candidates over the years and even went skydiving with former President George W Bush during his 80th birthday celebration.

Norris publicly endorsed Trump in the 2016 election and later wrote opinion pieces supporting him ahead of the 2020 and 2024 races, though without issuing formal endorsements in those later campaigns.

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After the 2021 Capitol riots, there was widespread speculation about Chuck Norris participating in demostrations. A photo of a man resembling the actor at the Capitol went viral that year.

However, his manager clarified. “This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike although Chuck is much more handsome. Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family," Norris’s manager, Erik Kritzer, told Yahoo Entertainment back in 2021.