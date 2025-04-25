Clay Matthews delivers Trump's message at NFL Draft: ‘Bears still s**k’

Green Bay Packers legend Clay Matthews delivered President Donald Trump's message at the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday. Clay Matthews delivered President Donald Trump's message at the 2025 NFL Draft (AP)

The former linebacker took a piece of paper out of his pocket, to read: “I just got off the phone with the president — Donald Trump. He asked me to pass the message along to all 32 NFL franchises. It says, ‘my fellow Americans, the Bears still s**k,” and the audience bursted with applause.

Matthews took the stage surrounded by fellow Packers legends Charles Woodson, Ahman Green, and James Jones—along with die-hard fan and rapper Lil’ Wayne.

Clay Matthews' Bears diss goes viral

As his “Bears still s*ck” video goes viral, one X user piped in, saying, “That goes right on our bulletin board. The Packers will regret it. You guys won't score a TD on our defense this year.”

“I laughed so hard...then i remembered the Raiders record the past 2 decades,” another quipped.

“As a bears fan I’m not even mad at this😂, he got me with this one, love Clay Matthews,” one mused.

Clay Matthews famed NFL career

Over a ten-year career with the Packers, he racked up six Pro Bowl appearances and, in 2010, took home the title of Defensive Player of the Year after a monster season—13.5 sacks, 60 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception, and 18 tackles for loss.

That same year, in just his second NFL season, Matthews helped lead the Packers to a Super Bowl XLV victory, where they edged out the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.

Teaming up with NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson, Matthews is taking fans and future stars inside the Lowe’s Green Room, while mingling with top draft prospects as they wait for their big moment.

“It’s amazing to be in here right now,” Matthews said, per Fox News. “As someone who was drafted in the first round, but didn’t partake in the festivities that come along with being in New York at the time, what Lowe’s has been able to accomplish and do in here is truly remarkable.”

“To have the Draft in Green Bay, it only makes sense. I was just out on stage admiring what it’s going to be like for these young men tomorrow night. Hopefully everyone appreciates the hard work that’s gone on, that the city has put on.”