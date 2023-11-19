Clay Shaw's redemption - The man wrongly accused for JFK assassination

Clay Shaw, a gay New Orleans businessman, left an indelible mark on the city's architectural heritage, dedicating his life to restoring historic buildings. A plaque on Governor Nichols Street pays homage to his efforts, describing him as "a patron of the humanities who lived his life with the utmost grace." US President John F. Kennedy in an undated photograph courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.(Reuters File Photo)

However, Shaw's legacy took a darker turn when he became the sole person to stand trial for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Despite professing his innocence, Shaw faced accusations orchestrated by New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison. Oliver Stone's film, JFK, depicted Shaw as a conniving figure involved in a conspiracy to kill Kennedy.

Garrison's focus on Shaw's homosexuality added a controversial dimension to the trial. A memo revealed that a doctor suggested Shaw's "homosexual abnormality" as a motive. Garrison's case rested on the belief that Shaw was the elusive Clay Bertrand, a conspirator who, as it turned out, may never have existed.

Investigator Louis Ivon's memo questioned Bertrand's existence, leading to doubts about the validity of the case. The trial, marked by sensationalism and lacking substantial evidence, ended with Shaw's acquittal after less than an hour of jury deliberation. Garrison's subsequent attempt to charge Shaw with perjury further strained the credibility of the case.

Shaw's life took a toll as he faced financial challenges and was forced to sell his house. Fred Litwin, author of "On the Trail of Delusion," argued that Garrison ruined Shaw's life, and Shaw died before seeking justice in court.

Anthony Summers, a conspiracy theorist, acknowledged the trial as a "travesty of justice." Despite a Gallup poll suggesting skepticism about Lee Harvey Oswald acting alone, the Clay Shaw trial remains a controversial chapter in American history.