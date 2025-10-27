Cody Beef Franke dies: 5 interesting things about Barstool PGA creator; ‘tragic news’

Popular Barstool Sports personality and golf content creator Cody ‘Beef’ Franke died over the weekend, the company's Fore Play podcast confirmed on Monday. He was 31. While his exact cause of death was not revealed, Barstool added that he suffered a ‘sudden medical issue’. He was attending a wedding in the Dominican Republic, colleague Dan 'Big Cat Katz said. Cody Beef Franke died over the weekend(Instagram/Barstool)

“Really, really, really sad. Really tragic,” Katz said. “It’s devastating. I don't know what else to say.”

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy paid a sweet tribute to his colleague. “You will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef. It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest. #Ripbeef," he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Melania Trump ex-boyfriend's shocking claim: ‘She never wanted to live in the US’

5 interesting things about Cody ‘Beef’ Franke

Passion for golf: Franke was a PGA of America Golf Professional and head pro at Thornberry Creek Club in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, for nearly a decade. He maintained his profile as the ‘common instructor for the common golfer’, sharing regular advice on social media, where he amassed nearly 50,000 Instagram followers with videos on swing tips and outings.

Barstool breakthrough: Franke joined Barstool Sports in March 2025, transitioning from part-time golf coaching to full-time content creation. He co-hosted the Fore Play podcast.

Two-time PGA Section award winner: Franke's talent shone through his two PGA Section awards, recognizing his teaching excellence. He helped over 500 students.

Read More: Trump's severely swollen ankles spotted at Kuala Lumpur summit, reigniting health fears

Chicago roots: A Lake Villa native and Lakes Community High School graduate, Franke grew up in the Chicago suburbs, playing golf from age three with brother Craig, also a PGA pro at Monroe Golf Club.

Family and net worth details: Franke's net worth and Barstool salary details are not available on public platforms. There is no information on his wife or children. The only family member the PGA creator mentioned was his brother Craig, who played golf with Franke.