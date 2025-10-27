Cody Beef Franke cause of death: How did Barstool personality die in Dominican Republic?

Cody ‘Beef’ Franke, famous Barstool personality and golf content creator, has died at 31. He passed away over the weekend after what the company described as ‘a sudden medical issue’. Cody Beef Franke, famous Barstool personality, has died(X/PGA)

Franke was in the Dominican Republic attending a wedding when the incident occurred, according to his colleague Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz, who shared the heartbreaking news Monday morning.

“It’s devastating,” Katz said on The Yak. “Really, really sad. I don’t even know what else to say.”

Franke, a former PGA professional, joined Barstool earlier this year and quickly became a fan favorite on the Fore Play podcast.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy paid tribute to Franke on X, calling him ‘one of the nicest, most genuine people you’ll ever meet’.

“It’s hard to even process it right now,” Portnoy wrote. “Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised. Live each day to its fullest.”

Cody ‘Beef’ Franke cause of death update

While Franke's exact cause of death was not revealed, his colleague revealed that the 31-year-old passed away from a sudden medical issue. We will update this story once more details are available.

Several social media users paid tributes to Franke. “Beef was truly one of the best people Barstool could’ve hired- he was the nicest person and the best coworker and I truly just feel grateful I was ever in his presence. He taught everyone around him how to be better. May he rest in peace- truly a devastating loss to everyone who had ever crossed paths with him,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Tough couple of days at Barstool. Thoughts and prayers go out to Cody’s family and friends. By all accounts one of the nicest guys to be around no matter the time or place.“Beef” taking his cap off whenever he met someone and shook their hands will always be remembered by me. Just an all around genuine and respectful man,” another social media user wrote.