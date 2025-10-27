Concerns about President Donald Trump’s health resurfaced after his visibly swollen ankles were spotted at a summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, October 26. Trump visited Malaysia after a lengthy flight from Qatar. He attended a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which kicked off his six-day trip. He will also visit Japan and South Korea. Trump's severely swollen ankles spotted at Kuala Lumpur summit, reigniting health fears (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)

Photos and videos captured at the ASEAN summit showed Trump’s ankles, which appeared to be extremely swollen. This is a common symptom of chronic venous insufficiency, and Trump did announce earlier this year that this is something he suffers from.

Trump’s ankles were exposed when his pants inched up as he took his seat next to Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

President Donald Trump meets with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)

Back in July, Trump’s team revealed his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, a condition that is common in older people. It causes blood to pool in the legs due to poor circulation.

However, after Trump’s latest physical, White House physician Sean P. Barbabella declared that the president “remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.” Barbarella further stated that Trump’s “cardiac age…. was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”

Growing concerns about Donald Trump’s health

Trump has sparked health fears in recent months, including when photos of his severely swollen ankles at the FIFA Club World Cup surfaced in July. Speculations about the US President’s health intensified after what appeared to be multiple marks or sores were seen on his right hand.

Trump and his wife Melania were present at the finals match at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, where the commander-in-chief received a mix of cheers and boos on being displayed on the stadium screen. At the event, Trump was photographed from a head-on angle while he sat next to Melania, providing a frontal view of his shoes and ankles. Social media users were quick to notice that his ankles were swollen.

WebMD states that venous insufficiency is a common cause of swollen ankles and feet. Sprains and fractures can also cause inflammation. Sitting or standing for a prolonged time can increase pressure in the lower extremities. Leg swelling could be a sign of deep vein thrombosis, congestive heart failure, or kidney or liver disease as well.