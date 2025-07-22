‘Colbert Stays! Trump Must Go!’: Crowd gathers in NYC to protest against cancellation of The Late Show | Watch

A viral video shows demonstrators carrying “CBS Sucks" and "Colbert Stays! Trump Must Go!” signs gathering in New York City to protest against the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show. According to social media posts, a protest was held outside the Ed Sullivan Theater, with the group calling the decision “collaboration with fascism.” People protest after CBS/Paramount announced the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert outside the Ed Sullivan Theater, in New York City, U.S., July 21, 2025. REUTERS/Ryan Murphy(REUTERS)

A post on X is captioned, “Protesters cited Trump’s Truth Social post celebrating Colbert’s firing and suggesting Jimmy Kimmel could be next. Organizers framed the protest as a defense of dissenting voices in media and culture.”

Stephen Colbert addresses the cancellation

Colbert addressed the cancel culture on the show Monday night, July 21, saying, “Cancel culture has gone too far.” He then recounted how CBS announced that The Late Show is ending.

“I want to thank everybody who reached out to me over the weekend, including one text from an unknown number offering a high-paying IT work-from-home job for only two to three hours a day,” he said. “Yes, I am very interested.”

Colbert said that over the weekend, “it sunk in that they’re killing off our show.” “But they made one mistake,” he added. “They left me alive.”

Noting that this meant that “now for the next 10 months, the gloves are off,” Colbert said, “I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump starting right now. I don’t really care for him. Doesn’t seem to have the skill set to be president. Just not a good fit.

Colbert also went on to address Trump’s Truth Social post addressing the cancellation. The President wrote, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings.”

In response, Colbert said, ““How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go fu** yourself.”