Colorado terror attack: ICE arrests suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman’s wife, 5 children; Here's what happens next

Federal immigration officials have arrested Colorado attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman's wife and all five children, The NY Post reported, citing sources. Colorado attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman is seen as he launched a fiery attack on demonstrators at an outdoor mall.(AP)

Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national, was residing in the United States illegally for two months after his legal status expired on March 28. He is suspected of using a homemade flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to harm 12 people during an antisemitic attack in Boulder.

Here's what will happen to Mohamed Sabry Soliman's family

According to a Department of Homeland Security official who spoke to the Post, his family has been placed into federal custody by ICE and Homeland Security Investigation agents after his detention on Sunday.

Soloman's family members are being processed for expedited removal, as per Fox News.

Charges against Mohamed Sabry Soliman

Colorado Springs resident Soliman is charged with assaulting a weekly “Run for Their Lives” protest on June 1. According to authorities, twelve individuals between the ages of 52 and 88 sustained burns that ranged from severe to minor. Two are still in the hospital.

Soliman, as per police affidavit, informed detectives he failed to complete his attack plan “because he got scared and had never hurt anyone before.” He even admitted that “He wanted them all to die.”

“He said he would go back and do it again and had no regret doing what he did,” Boulder Detective John Sailer wrote in court documents.

According to Soliman, anyone who favored Israel's presence on “our land” is a Zionist. He interpreted "our Land" as Palestine, the affidavit said.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman makes chilling confessions

While preparing the attack, Soliman informed officials that he completed a gun-shooting course, only to discover that he was not a US citizen and could not buy a gun.

According to the affidavit, he then learned himself how to build Molotov cocktails by watching YouTube tutorials. He admitted to authorities that he left a notebook with his family but that no one else was aware of his plan.

Soliman allegedly found out about the protest online, according to a federal affidavit. He has been accused of a hate crime and attempted murder. He confessed to investigators that he had planned the attack for a year and had deferred its execution until after a daughter graduated from high school.