‘Colts fans would like..’: Tom Brady's prediction on his Indy 500 parade lap with Jimmie Johnson

Tom Brady on Sunday said that the fans attending the Indy 500 race would like to see him crash as he prepared for a parade lap with Jimmie Johnson before the start of the event. Jimmie Johnson and Tom Brady were introduced during the NTT IndyCar Series 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Getty Images via AFP)

The seven-time Super Bowl champion attended the Indy 500 in Indianapolis as Fox Sports celebrated broadcasting the race by bringing their highest-paid star to the circuit. Talking before the parade lap, Brady joked that when he was told that Jimmie Johnson was going to be driving him, he thought it was coach Jimmy Johnson at 50 mph.

Johnson joined in the joke and said that he would love to crash Brady for a full experience. Having been booed when he walked out onto the podium, the former New England Patriots quarterback said that the Colts fans in the city would love to see that.

"I’m sure a lot of Indianapolis Colts fans would like to see me crash at some point today,” Brady said.

The 109th Indianapolis 500 was held on Sunday, and for the first time, it was aired on Fox Network. NFL legend Tom Brady was in attendance.

Tom Brady is Fox’s highest-paid star, so it was understandable that the network brought him out prior to the race. But he did not have the outing he must have hoped for.

As soon as the seven-time Super Bowl champion stepped out onto the podium, the crowd broke into loud boos. The former New England Patriots QB couldn't help but smile, as if he was expecting it.

Brady had a long rivalry with the Indianapolis Colts and their legendary quarterback, Peyton Manning.

The fans in Indianapolis did not seem to like seeing the former quarterback who tormented the Colts during his legendary days with the New England Patriots, hence the booing.