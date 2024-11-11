Comedian brutally roasts White man for saying his culture shock in India was ‘stray dogs’

Indian-American comedian Akaash Singh brutally roasted a White man who said his biggest “culture shock” in India was “stray dogs.” In a recent clip from one of his stand-up shows, the 40-year-old an audience member to describe his experience in India. As the man pointed out that it was a shock for him to see stray dogs all around, the Flagrant podcast co-host mocked him for not being shocked about far worse scenarios that are prevalent in India. Comedian Akaash Singh roasts White man for his biggest culture shock in India(X)

Comedian Akaash Singh mocks White man's ‘culture shock’ in India

“White man's first time in India,” Singh captioned the clip he shared across various social media platforms. When the comedian asked how his experience being in India was, the man said it was a “culture shock at first, but then fun.” “Culture shock, at first, why?” Singh asked, to which the man replied, “I saw stray dogs everywhere.”

Amused by the fact that seeing stray dogs was the man's biggest shock, Singh quipped, “That's what you noticed?” “That's the whitest s**t you can possibly notice about India,” he continued, adding that he had seen a person “drag himself across the street with no legs.” As the audience burst into laughter, the man nodded his head in agreement.

“And I knew you saw that too,” Singh remarked. “And you were still like the dogs. I knew you saw some kid with flies all around them looking like they're dead, and you're like my God, we got to do something. There's a dog next to this dead kid,” he joked. Singh drew another instance, saying, “Son, you had a f**king trans woman knock on your window and demand money.”

To this, the man hilariously agreed, promoting the comedian to exclaim, “I know, I told you. I know. And, you're like, look at the dog behind this trans person trying to rob me of my money. Knocking on my window aggressively, demanding money, and putting an actual f**king curse on me if I don't give it to her.”